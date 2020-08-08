Jeffrey P. Shover, Sr., 59, of Southington, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 6, 2020, following a hard fought two year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Catherine (Morgan) Shover, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.
Born in New Britain on March 2, 1961, he was one of two sons to the late Maurice and Margaret (Hardy) Shover. Jeffrey mastered his trade upon graduating from technical school as a tool and die maker and designer at Rowley Spring and Stamping in Bristol for more than 20 years. A quiet man of few words, Jeff was always willing to help others and was known for his patriotism and selflessness. A Harley and Corvette enthusiast, he loved all things American made, traveling great distances to visit the museums of their origin and brought his award winning Corvette to countless car shows throughout New England. Jeff was a longtime member of St. Dominic Church, where he served as a lector for many years. Above all else, he centered his life around his family, and was happiest when surrounded by his grandsons, who never failed to bring a smile to his face. A UCONN basketball fan and the ultimate prankster amongst his family and friends, his legacy of hard work, pride and love will forever be remembered.
In addition to his wife, Cathy, he leaves his children, Robert McCurda, Jeffrey Shover, Jr., Timothy Shover and his wife, Sherrie, and Jessica Shover; and the lights of his life, his grandsons, Justice, A.J., Brody and Jaxson. He also leaves his brother Maurice, many in-laws and extended family, his cousins whose relationships he cherished, several aunts, nieces, nephews and countless friends, all who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, Jeff may be remembered with contributions to the Smilow Cancer Center at www.givetoynhh.org
or PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.
Funeral services in celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd, Southington. Family and friend may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, from 4-7 p.m. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with face covering and social distance guidelines. For more information and online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com