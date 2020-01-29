|
Joan Marie Michaud, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Friday January 24, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1939 in Madawaska, Maine, the daughter of the late Leo and Yvonne Chasse. She is survived by her children, Jody Michaud, Wendy Norton and Jay Michaud; her grandchildren, Cassie, Aaron, Zachary, Kaitlyn and Deven. She was predeceased by her husband Albert J. Michaud. A graveside service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 directly at Forestville Cemetery, Circle St., Bristol at 9:30AM. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Joan's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 29, 2020