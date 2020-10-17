1/1
Joan (Vaskalis) Trykowski
Joan (Vaskalis) Trykowski was called home to her Lord on Thursday morning, October 15, 2020. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Rose and John Vaskalis, her sister Trudy, brother Stanley and her husband, Lucian. She is survived by her children, Mark Trykowski, Carol Trykowski-Ward and her husband Richard, Mary Staudmyer and her husband Fred, and Amy Elizabeth. Joan leaves behind two loving grandsons, Mark Trykowski Jr. and Henry Ward. Henry will miss his "gramma-baby" so much and will always remember the good times they had with her making him tiny pancakes and special grilled cheese sandwiches and for making his Christmases so happy. Joan was known as a sweet, caring woman with a generous heart and a kind spirit. She was a proud member of the Rosary Society at the church serving as honor guard at funerals. Joan loved watching soap operas with her daughter Amy and playing scrabble with her grandson Henry. Joan's son Mark meant the world to her and she loved him so much for his constant support and care. Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Forestville/Bristol from 9:30am until 10:30am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St Gregory's Church in Bristol, with burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Maryknoll Missionaries, at www.maryknollsociety.org or by mail 55 Ryder Rd, Ossining, NY 10545. Maryknoll Missionaries was an organization that meant so much to Joan and Lou with one of the priests there, Father Henry Benninati, being a best friend to them both. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Joan's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 17, 2020.
