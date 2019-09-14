Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

JoAnn M. (Granger) Danis


1941 - 2019
JoAnn M. (Granger) Danis Obituary
JoAnn M. (Granger) Danis, 78, beloved wife of James Danis, Sr., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at John Dempsey Hospital. JoAnn was born on March 22, 1941, to the late Clarence and Pauline (Zareck) Granger.
JoAnn was born and raised in Bristol. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Southington, and enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and the accomplishments of her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, JoAnn is survived by her son, Jim Danis, Jr. and his partner, Liz Callahan of West Hartford; her daughter, Jamie Maheu and her husband, Paul of Bristol; her brother, William Granger and his wife, Lenora of Maine; her three grandchildren, Claressa, and Rebecca Maheu, and Benjamin Danis; her cousin, Carol Fitz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Dale Granger.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, assisted the family with arrangements.
Please visit JoAnn's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019
