Joanne Lauretano West passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, at the age of 78 years old.

She was predeceased by her parents, Amelia Lauretano Desmond and Michael Lauretano

She is survived by her five children, Jessica West and her partner, Christine, from Seattle, Suzanne West Hartman and her partner, Phil, from West Hartford, Jay Lauretano from Southington, Philip Lauretano from Bristol and Steve Bassette from Michigan. She leaves her sister, Louise Lauretano DeMars of Bristol, Michael Lauretano and his wife, Diane, of Morris, Susan Lauretano and her partner, Scott, of Birdsboro, Penn., and Daniel Lauretano and his wife, Patty, of Seattle. In addition, she leaves her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Anaya and Chloe West, Jessilyn and Nicholas Hartman; her granddaughter, Kiana Destiny Paradis of Clifton Park, N.Y., and her great-granddaughter, Jazmine Jay-leiah Lauretano of New Britain, and many nieces and nephews.

Smart and sassy, Jo was an avid reader and enjoyed participating in book clubs. Joanne was passionate about her family, politics, and social injustice.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Donations in her memory may be made to a .