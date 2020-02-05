|
|
Joey Alan Ouellette, 36, of Pequabuck, passed away unexpectedly at his parents' home on
Sunday, February 2nd.
Born Aug. 21, 1983 in New Britain, Joey was the beloved son of Lance and Virgina Ouellette of
Pequabuck. He is survived by his parents; his grandfather Eugene Stanhope Sr.; his 3-year-old
son Dominic; his brother Stephen Ouellette and his wife Jennifer Ouellette of Torrington; his
sister Amie Ouellette of Wethersfield; his nephews Hunter, Nathan, Sawyer and Wyatt; his aunt
and godmother Kimberly Steele; and his son's mother Deanna Hale. He is preceded in death by
his grandmothers Marian Stanhope and Rita Ouellette and grandfather Alphe Ouellette.
Joey was raised in Southington and Pequabuck. He attended North Center School, Main Street
School, Fisher Middle School and Terryville High School. He worked as a CNC machinist and
he loved fixing cars and trucks, especially Chevrolets. He was always wearing his favorite
Chevy hats.
He loved sitting around the campfire with his friends at the Pinette's house and listening to his
favorite bands, Nirvana and Seether as loud as possible. If it was loud enough to shake his
parents' house, it probably still wasn't loud enough for Joey.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church at 265 Maple
Ave. Bristol, CT at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please keep the family in your thoughts.
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 5, 2020