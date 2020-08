Or Copy this URL to Share

John A. Paradis, 47, formerly of Bristol, CT, passed away at home in Jacksonville, FL on July 16, 2020. The husband of Rebecca Sneed Paradis and son of Bonnie Paradis and the late Roger Paradis. Besides his mother, John leaves behind his sister, Tina Faggaini, her husband Carl, niece Tori and nephews Kyle and Mathew all of Bristol as well as his grandfather, Alva Paradis of Southington.

