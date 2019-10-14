|
John C. Parker, 63, of Bristol, and Otis, Mass., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at home.
He was born on May 2, 1956, in Bristol, son of the late Ralph T. and Rita (Clark) Parker. John was the loving husband of Lynn (Fitzsimons) Parker for 19 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars, snow mobiles, skiing and boating. Ever since John was young, he spent his summers in Otis, Mass., with his family. John was an auto wholesaler doing business at D&D Autoworks for many years. He was a caring and generous man who loved his family and his many friends dearly. John enjoyed nothing more than spending time with Lynn, his five grandchildren, and his countless friends. Never one to shy away from company, John enjoyed entertaining and welcoming family and friends alike into his home.
Besides his wife, Lynn, John is survived by his son, Brett Griswold (Nicola) of N.J.; daughter, Jessica Brewer of Bristol; son, Kevin Griswold of Bristol; grandchildren Ashton, Cameron, Ella, Isla, and Farrah; brothers, William Parker of Suffield, Thomas Parker of Cromwell; sisters, Ellen Granger of Fla., Kathleen Nelson of Burlington, Beth Egliskis of Texas, and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Santerre.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., in Bristol from 5 to 8 p.m. John's funeral will leave at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, and proceed to St. Joseph Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit John's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
