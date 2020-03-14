|
John D. Remecki, Jr., 80, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on May 2, 1939 in Forestville, son of the late John D. and Mary (Mikulak) Remecki, Sr. John was the loving husband of the late Anita (Lauretti) Remecki. He served our county in the U.S. Army Airborne Division and was proud of his numerous Retreats at the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center. John was a member of St. Matthew Church and many other veteran clubs. He was a mechanic in his earlier years and later retired as a member of the Teamsters. John enjoyed playing the drums, going to the casino and spending his winters at his FL home. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. John is survived by his fiancee Carol Sullivan of Plainville; daughters Annmarie Gowdy and her husband Doug of Bristol, Joanne of Terryville; grandchildren Tyler, Lauren, Megan, Andrew, Jacob, Sydney and Luke; sisters Florence Simons of Bristol, Dorothy Brewer and her husband Keith of Bristol and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Janet Ziggiotto and Jean McLaughlin. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville from 2p.m. until 4p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 starting at the funeral home at 9a.m. for a mass at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. at 10a.m. Burial and military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Family Retreat & Conference Center, 303 Tunxis Rd. West Hartford, CT 06107. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit John's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 14, 2020