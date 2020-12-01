1/1
John "Jack" Driscoll
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John ""Jack"" Driscoll, 87, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on Nov. 8, 1933, in Bristol, the son of the late John K. and Mabel (Knowlton) Driscoll. John is survived by his loving wife Martha (Roberts) Driscoll of Bristol; his son Daniel Driscoll and his wife Gayle of Burlington; his daughter-in-law Laura Driscoll of Torrington; his grandchildren, Daniel Driscoll and his companion Heather Favreau along with his former wife Kristin Driscoll and great-grandson Daniel Driscoll all of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Robert Driscoll of Torrington, Megan Driscoll and her fiancé Adam Cassille of Burlington; Caitlin Driscoll and her fiancé Rafael Hamoy of Burlington; his brother David Driscoll and his wife Marie; his brother and sister in-laws William and Linda Bircher and Raymond and Debbie Figol; many nieces and nephews and his faithful furry companion Freckles. He was predeceased by his son Michael Driscoll; his daughter Dawn Marie Driscoll and his brother and sister in-law Jon and Judy Roberts. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature with all it had to offer. He spent many years fly fishing the Battenkill River in Arlington, Vt. while also enjoying time with his parents at their camp and fishing Lake Champlain in North Ferrisburgh, Vt. Jack and Martha purchased a camp in Orwell, Vt. and spent many hours fishing and making lifelong friends. The entire Driscoll family spent time together on the lake fishing and swimming. He also was a long time member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club, and enjoyed hunting with his Springer Spaniels. His hobbies also included carpentry, working on cars and maintaining his collection of antique watches and clocks. In his later years, his greatest joy was walking with his and Martha's best friend and companion, their English Springer, "" Freckles."" A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, followed by a procession to St. Thomas Cemetery, Curtiss St. Bristol for a burial with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org or Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Jack's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved