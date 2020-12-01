John ""Jack"" Driscoll, 87, of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born on Nov. 8, 1933, in Bristol, the son of the late John K. and Mabel (Knowlton) Driscoll. John is survived by his loving wife Martha (Roberts) Driscoll of Bristol; his son Daniel Driscoll and his wife Gayle of Burlington; his daughter-in-law Laura Driscoll of Torrington; his grandchildren, Daniel Driscoll and his companion Heather Favreau along with his former wife Kristin Driscoll and great-grandson Daniel Driscoll all of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Robert Driscoll of Torrington, Megan Driscoll and her fiancé Adam Cassille of Burlington; Caitlin Driscoll and her fiancé Rafael Hamoy of Burlington; his brother David Driscoll and his wife Marie; his brother and sister in-laws William and Linda Bircher and Raymond and Debbie Figol; many nieces and nephews and his faithful furry companion Freckles. He was predeceased by his son Michael Driscoll; his daughter Dawn Marie Driscoll and his brother and sister in-law Jon and Judy Roberts. Jack was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed nature with all it had to offer. He spent many years fly fishing the Battenkill River in Arlington, Vt. while also enjoying time with his parents at their camp and fishing Lake Champlain in North Ferrisburgh, Vt. Jack and Martha purchased a camp in Orwell, Vt. and spent many hours fishing and making lifelong friends. The entire Driscoll family spent time together on the lake fishing and swimming. He also was a long time member of the Bristol Fish and Game Club, and enjoyed hunting with his Springer Spaniels. His hobbies also included carpentry, working on cars and maintaining his collection of antique watches and clocks. In his later years, his greatest joy was walking with his and Martha's best friend and companion, their English Springer, "" Freckles."" A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. directly at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, followed by a procession to St. Thomas Cemetery, Curtiss St. Bristol for a burial with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
or Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Jack's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.