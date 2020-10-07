1/
John E. Bartz
John Edward Bartz, 73, of Bristol, Connecticut, went home to the
Lord on September 29, 2020. Born January 6, 1947 to Alice (Gallagher)
Bartz and Edward O. Bartz of Bristol, he leaves his wife Marie (Doyker)
Bartz, sons Michael T. Bartz of Suffield, Connecticut, Allen J. Bartz of
Bristol, and Scott and Corey Bartz of Maine. He is also survived by his
brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Donna Bartz of North Eastham,
Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Lillian
"Petey" Radke of North Eastham, Massachusetts. John was a motorcycle
enthusiast and former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 2 of Bristol. A
celebration of John's life will take place on October 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at
the DuPont Funeral Home of Bristol. Burial will be private. In lieu of
flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in
Boston.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Dupont Funeral Home
