John Edward Bartz, 73, of Bristol, Connecticut, went home to the

Lord on September 29, 2020. Born January 6, 1947 to Alice (Gallagher)

Bartz and Edward O. Bartz of Bristol, he leaves his wife Marie (Doyker)

Bartz, sons Michael T. Bartz of Suffield, Connecticut, Allen J. Bartz of

Bristol, and Scott and Corey Bartz of Maine. He is also survived by his

brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Donna Bartz of North Eastham,

Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Lillian

"Petey" Radke of North Eastham, Massachusetts. John was a motorcycle

enthusiast and former Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 2 of Bristol. A

celebration of John's life will take place on October 10, 2020, 11 a.m., at

the DuPont Funeral Home of Bristol. Burial will be private. In lieu of

flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in

Boston.

