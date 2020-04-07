Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129

John E. Marques


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
John E. Marques Obituary
John E. Marques, 53, of Bristol, husband of Susan (Lojeske) Marques passed away on April 5, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born on December 2, 1966 in Hartford CT, he was the son of Iva (Beaulieu) Dube and Edward Dube. For years, John owned his own commercial transportation company, Marques Trucking. In the later part of the 90's, he dissolved his transportation company and went to work driving trucks for Dari Farms Ice Cream in Tolland. John was an avid deep-sea fisherman and loved working on old cars. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially Ronnie James Dio. Besides his wife Susan, John leaves his mother Iva Dube and her husband Edward of Southington, CT; his daughter Brittany Marques and her fiance Joseph Pelletier of Bristol, CT; his sister Cheryl Roberge of Bristol, CT; his mother-in-law Judy Lojeske of Bristol, CT; his brother-in-law Robert Lojeske of Bristol, CT; a niece and nephew Lauren and Daniel Roberge and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and services will be private. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -