|
|
John E. Marques, 53, of Bristol, husband of Susan (Lojeske) Marques passed away on April 5, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. Born on December 2, 1966 in Hartford CT, he was the son of Iva (Beaulieu) Dube and Edward Dube. For years, John owned his own commercial transportation company, Marques Trucking. In the later part of the 90's, he dissolved his transportation company and went to work driving trucks for Dari Farms Ice Cream in Tolland. John was an avid deep-sea fisherman and loved working on old cars. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially Ronnie James Dio. Besides his wife Susan, John leaves his mother Iva Dube and her husband Edward of Southington, CT; his daughter Brittany Marques and her fiance Joseph Pelletier of Bristol, CT; his sister Cheryl Roberge of Bristol, CT; his mother-in-law Judy Lojeske of Bristol, CT; his brother-in-law Robert Lojeske of Bristol, CT; a niece and nephew Lauren and Daniel Roberge and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Burial will be at the convenience of the family and services will be private. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 7, 2020