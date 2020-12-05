John F. DeNote, 93, of Plainville, passed peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020, with family at his side. He was the husband of the late Joan (Sassu) DeNote. John was born in Bristol on May 26, 1927, the son of the late Anthony and Anna Marie "Mary" (Genosa) DeNote. John worked as a meat cutter and deli manager for the A&P for many years before retiring. Earlier in life he worked for Superior Electric Company, Bristol and Pellegrini Catering. John was an avid, self-taught tradesman and a generous caregiver, upon whom his family and friends could always call. His reliability and devotion to those he loved, along with his wit and sense of humor are trademark qualities of his character. His presence, quiet observation, authenticity and steady strength carried much wisdom, depth, and wholesome values into his relationships. Those who admired and cherished him will carry forward how he shared his heart. He leaves two sons; Jeff DeNote, of Bristol, Jay DeNote and wife Kristi, of Bristol, three daughters; Lori Gallagher and husband Jim, of Burlington, Maria Wollman and husband Rick, of Bristol, Jill DeNote of N.C., two sisters; Frances Palleschi of Newington and Carmella Fortier of Bristol, twelve grandchildren; Erin, Brendon, Brie, Ryan, Christina, Andrea, Michael, Haylee, Emily, Jack, Alex, and Hannah, four great grandchildren; Tamia, Lena, Yasmin, and Jacob, several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, John is predeceased by his siblings, Peter DeNote, Louis DeNote, Lucretia DeNote, Lucy Aspromonte, Congetta "Connie" Tenan and Santina Ross. John's family has arranged a private funeral service on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, for immediate family only. Extended family and friends may watch the livestreamed services by signing on to John's memorial tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Messages of condolence can also be shared with the family on John's page. There will be no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
American Heart Association
Special Olympics
