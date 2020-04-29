|
John H. Brown, 68, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Regency House in Wallingford after battling Parkinson's disease with dignity and grace over the last three decades of his life.
John was born in Hartford, CT on November 26, 1951 son to the late Louise (Ambrosi) Brown. He was a talented chef who had a true passion for cooking and he enjoyed teaching others how to cook. John was the Head Chef for several years at the former Monopole Restaurant in Plainville, where he took great pride in his dishes. John was known for having a large bowl of peanut M&M's that was always filled to be shared with others. All around, John was a fun, loving guy who was always making people laugh and always had a joke to tell. John loved his family and would do anything to provide for and take care of them. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
John is survived by his sister, Sharon Brown and his nieces and nephews, who were more like children to him, Elizabeth Merriman and her husband, Patrick, Norman Guilmette Jr., Jason Brown and his wife, Tasha, Jeremy Brown and his wife, Carre, and Timothy Brown and his wife, Stacy. He also leaves behind 8 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Brown.
Services in celebration of John's life will be held at a later date when all are able to gather together. Donations in memory of John can be made to The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., extends their appreciation to the Brown family for their trust. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 29, 2020