John H. Kuskoski Jr., 83, of Bradenton, Fla., and Terryville, Conn., husband of Jeannette (Beilinski) Kuskoski, passed away suddenly Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Bristol Hospital.
John was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Bristol, Conn. He was the son of the late John H. Kuskoski Srs and Nellie (Lysakowski) Kuskoski. John served in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the former New Departure Co. of Bristol. He was a parishioner of SS. Peter & Paul Church, Bradenton, Fla., and St. Casimir Church, Terryville.
Besides his wife, Jeannette, he is survived by his son, Richard Kuskoski and wife Gerilyn of Old Saybrook; his daughter, Diane Boylan and husband Christopher of Terryville; his sister, Evelyn Baillargeon and husband Roland of Bristol; his grandchildren, Andrea, Evan, Christopher, Jordan, Luke, Brenna and Bailey; his great-grandchild, Natalie; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Herkert.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Terryville High School Booster Club, 33 N. Harwinton Ave., Terryville, CT 06786.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019