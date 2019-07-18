Services O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc. 24 Lincoln Avenue Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-7116 John J. Mastroianni

John J. Mastroianni, 75, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

John was born in Alvignano, Italy, on Jan. 3, 1944, the son of Antonio and Maddalena (Fazzone) Mastroianni and was very proud of his Italian heritage. His family came to the U.S. when he was a young boy. John retired after over 35 years with General Electric and he completely enjoyed fresh water fishing, gardening and was a very avid fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots.

He leaves his son, Michael Mastroianni of Bristol; daughter, Shelley Mastroianni and her partner, Bruce Pinette, of Bristol; sisters, Vicky Dugo and her husband, Jerry, and Rose Chisar all of Bristol; brother, Danny Mastroianni and partner, Anne, of Gardner, Mass.; grandchildren, Kyle Mastroianni and Bruce Pinette, II and several nieces and nephews. John also leaves his former wife, Carlene Mastroianni of Bristol.

He was predeceased by his brother, Pasquale "Pat" Mastroianni in 2015.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, between 2 and 4 p.m., at the funeral home. Published in The Bristol Press from July 18 to July 19, 2019