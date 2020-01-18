Home

Services
St Matthew Church
120 Church Ave
Bristol, CT 06011
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
24 Lincoln Ave.
Bristol/Forestville, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Matthew Church
120 Church Ave.
John J. "Jack" Skelskey


1923 - 2020
John J. "Jack" Skelskey Obituary
John "Jack" J. Skelskey, 96, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1923 in New Britain, son of the late Joseph M. and Mary Ellen (Cavanaugh) Skelskey. Jack was the loving husband of the late Marian Alice (Salley) Skelskey. He served our county in the US Army during WWII and later retired from Pratt & Whitney. Jack was a family man and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Jack is survived by his sons Brian Skelskey of IL, John (Jack) Skelskey and his wife Nancy of Bristol, Mark Skelskey and his wife Lail of CO; daughters Mary Ellen Przygocki and her husband Brian of Burlington, Margaret Kirschner of NC; daughter-in-law Jean Skelskey in IL; son-in-law John Kirschner of Burlington; 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his brother Joseph F. Skelskey. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10AM until 11 AM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville followed by a procession to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Burial and military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. The family would like to thank the staff at The Pines of Bristol and Constellation Hospice during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a foundation of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or photo, please visit Jack's memorial page at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 18, 2020
