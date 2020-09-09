John "Jack" J. Walsh, Jr, 89, long time Bristol resident, widower of Margaret
"Peggy" Ann (Ward) Walsh died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Edgehill in
Stamford. Jack was born in Bristol on April 19, 1931 and was the son of the late
John Joseph, Sr. and Arline (Quinlan) Walsh.
Jack was raised in Thomaston and graduated from Thomaston High School in 1949
where he captained the basketball team. Jack graduated from Trinity College,
Hartford in 1953 majoring in Mathematics. He received his Master's Degree in
Engineering from the University of Hartford in 1957 and his degree in
Management Development from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in (1958). Jack
served in the both the US Navy (1947-51) and US Air Force (1951-67). He entered
the US Air Force through the ROTC Program as a Lieutenant. Jack had the
distinction of serving in the US Navy and US Air Force concurrently.
Jack spent the majority of his career in a variety of engineering and management
roles at Northeast Utilities (Eversource) until his retirement in 1996.
Jack married the love of his life Peggy Ward in 1959 and settled into Bristol where
they raised their four children. Most important to Jack was his faith. He was
devoted to his family and friends. He had a life-long love of sports, be it playing
pickup basketball with his children or skiing into his 70's, Jack enjoyed being
active when it included his family. He was passionate about classical music and
opera, enjoyed attending performances at Lincoln Center and, in retirement,
visiting great opera houses around the world. Jack loved attending and
celebrating the sporting events, concerts & recitals, and academic achievements
of his children and grandchildren.
Jack's commitment to public service continued throughout his life. He served on
the Board of Education in Bristol, President of the Lions Club, Chairman of the
Mum Festival in 1970, Corporator of Bristol Hospital, co-chair of the 1993 United
Way Campaign together with numerous nonprofit boards. Jack was most proud
of 1970 Mum Festival where Bristol hosted the NBA Champion Boston Celtics and
Philadelphia 76ers to a series of exhibition games as well as a parade witnessed
by more than 40,000.
Jack is survived by his son: Father Terrence Walsh of Christ the King Church in
Trumbull; his daughter and son-in-law: Susan and Martin Bobroske of Colorado,
and their three children: Katherine, Megan and Alexander; his son and daughter-
in-law Timothy & Mary Walsh of Westport, and their three children, Allison Kaye
and her husband Max-julian, Connor and Margaret; his son and daughter-in-law
Brian and Maria Walsh of Fairfield, and their two children: Christopher and Emily;
his sister Arline (Walsh) Lloyd of California; and numerous beloved nieces and
nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St Gregory the Great Church, 235
Maltby Street in Bristol on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM in accordance
with permitted social distancing guidelines. Burial with military honors will follow
at St Mary Star of the Sea Cemetery in Avon. Relatives and friends may call at
Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Thursday between the hours of 4
PM and 6 PM. A memorial service to celebrate Jack's life will also be held in 2021.
Funk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walsh family.
Memorial donations may be made to John & Peggy Walsh Memorial Scholarship
at the Main Street Foundation, Attn: Susan Sadecki, 120 Halcyon Drive, P.O. Box
2702, Bristol, CT 06011-2702.
Please visit Jack's memorial site at FunkFuneralHome.com
for further details.