1/1
John Marcotte Rayno
1961 - 2020
John Marcotte Rayno, 58, of Southbury, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. John was born on December 14, 1961 in Denver, CO and was a son of Joyce (Marcotte) Rayno of Southbury and the late John Robert Rayno. John was raised in Southbury and graduated from Pomperaug High School in 1979. He attended King's College in Pennsylvania before enlisting to serve in the United States Navy. He worked for Carten Controls in Cheshire, was a chef at various restaurants, and more recently managed Peoples Choice Mobil in Southbury. He enjoyed cooking, photography, and scuba diving. He was also known for his artistry and creative landscaping, which included restoring the stations of the cross at Lourdes Shrine of Litchfield. In addition to his loving mother, John is survived by two sisters: Mary Catherine DeSocio (Paul), Darcie Catone (Michael), all of Wolcott; and sister-in-law: Renee Rayno of Southbury. He was predeceased by his brother, Brett Rayno. He is also survived by his best friend Kevin Mastrianni of Southington, his treasured nieces and nephews: Heather, Sarah, Kayla, Anthony, Jennifer, Ryan, Rachael, Taran, Sawyer, and Hayden; several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and will be sadly missed by his dog, Jacob. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church, 215 West Street, Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol on Sunday between 3 and 6 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Shrine, 83 Montfort Rd., Litchfield, CT 06759. Please visit John's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Bristol Press on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
1 entry
August 7, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
