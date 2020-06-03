John McClellan Houston, Midlothian Virginia, passed away May 30, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. He was 82. John was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Irene (McClellan) Houston, and sister Carol Jeanne Radford Hoofnagle. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Jones Houston, and their children John Paul Houston (Lorraine), Julie Osborne (Chuck), Jennifer Smith (Sean), and James Houston (Maria). Also surviving are 16 dearly loved grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. John lived his entire life in Virginia. He was born in Smyth County on February 22, 1938 and moved to Pulaski as a child. He graduated in 1955 from Pulaski High School, earned two BA degrees from Emory & Henry College in 1959, and a master's degree from Virginia Tech in 1963. John worked in public education for 18 years in Fries and Floyd. He was awarded an honorary lifetime PTA membership in recognition of his outstanding service. He then had a 27-year career in insurance, retiring as a District Sales Manager from Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance in 2003. John won many awards during his insurance career. He was most proud of his ability to help those he worked with be the best they could be. He was loved and respected by those with whom he worked. After retirement he moved to Radford, Virginia and enjoyed living on the New River, playing golf and spending time with his children and grandchildren. As his health began to fail, he and Pat moved to Midlothian and enjoyed the kind care of his daughter Jennifer and her family. He was a member of Grove United Methodist Church, and Floyd Lodge AF&AM. The family would like to offer special thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury and Heartland Hospice Care for their love and kindness. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at at https://act.alz.org/donate. Services will be private due to the epidemic. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Jun. 3, 2020.