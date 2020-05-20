|
John Michael Sugrue was born in Waterbury January 15, 1944 to Joseph M. Sugrue a Minor League Player, Coach, Mngr., Scout, Welder at Chase Copper & Maude A. (Moore) Sugrue R.N., b. Athens, Ontario.
On May 13th John predeceased his sisters Frances Bowden & Denise Sugrue & brother Patrick. In 1962 he graduated Kaynor Tech as a Tool & Die Maker apprentice with hunting & spear fishing listed as hobbies. In 1964 John married Carol Ann Randis b.1945, d.1975 with vows that did not include til death do us part. They have now proved to be eternally together. They have a son John and daughter-in-law Pamela (Payton) with granddaughters Carol Alise, Jennifer Megan and Jilleen Melody of Bristol. Many nephews, a few nieces and many friends.
He worked for more than 45 years as Tool & Die Maker. Once retired, he occasionally worked with his family business JMS C, Inc. He was an IFR Commercial rated Pilot, Waterbury Auxiliary Police Capt., President of REMCO Civil Defense unit, Canoe Poling competitor, Skeet & Trap competitor (class B Champion), Woodbury Fish & Game Treasurer. He was a motorcycle trail rider before there were trails. SCUBA Diver, Skier, Mtn Biker. He hiked all of the Appalachian Trail in CT & MA. Kayaker, Hunter, Fisherman, Archer, Trapper, Photographer, rode motorcycles to the Rocky Mtns 3 times, Sailing, Jet Boating, Little League Coach, Umpire, Avid reader and wood splitter. Member; White Memorial Foundation, Woodbury Fish & Game, Chase Rifle & Pistol, Bristol Fish & Game, NRA, CT Audubon, Sierra Club Above all his own activities he was dedicated to the raising of his son. Upon becoming a grandfather he took on an entirely new devotion. Lived by the motto, give to every charity that asks, and hope that one never has to be taken for you. John achieved the 1 Gallon Blood Donor insignia. He said to enjoy the earth, but to leave it better than you found it. He Did.
Funeral will start Saturday May 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Pine Grove Cemetery, 850 Meriden Rd., Waterbury, CT 06705. The Murphy Funeral Home, 115 Willow St., Waterbury is in charge of arrangements.
Please consider donating to St. Michael Church, 62 St. Michael Drive, Waterbury, CT 06704.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 20, 2020