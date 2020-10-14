1/1
John R. Cyr Sr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Cyr, Sr., 74, of Bristol, widower of Alice (Blaise) Cyr, died on Monday (October 12, 2020) at home. John was born in Fort Kent, ME on October 17, 1945 and was a son of the late Omer and Florina (Gagnon) Cyr. Raised in Millinocket, ME, he moved to Bristol as a young man. He worked for Napco for 35 years then Core Plating for 17 years until recently retiring. He enjoyed woodworking, sports, and especially loved his time with his grandchildren. John is survived by three children: Lorrieanne Cyr and husband, Charles Brewer, John Cyr, Jr., and Cindy Cyr, all of Bristol; two brothers: George Cyr and wife, Lorna, of Bristol, and Carl Cyr and wife, Linda of Fort Kent, ME; a sister: Wanita Blaise of Bristol; sisters-in-law: Debbie Parent and long-time partner, Vito Montelli, and Arlene Blaise of Bristol; five grandchildren: Jorden Cyr, Treshawn Blair, Eric Cooper, Charlie and Greg Brewer; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Pete and Mitchell Cyr; and sister: Patsy Michaud. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Cyr family. Please visit John's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved