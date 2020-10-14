John R. Cyr, Sr., 74, of Bristol, widower of Alice (Blaise) Cyr, died on Monday (October 12, 2020) at home. John was born in Fort Kent, ME on October 17, 1945 and was a son of the late Omer and Florina (Gagnon) Cyr. Raised in Millinocket, ME, he moved to Bristol as a young man. He worked for Napco for 35 years then Core Plating for 17 years until recently retiring. He enjoyed woodworking, sports, and especially loved his time with his grandchildren. John is survived by three children: Lorrieanne Cyr and husband, Charles Brewer, John Cyr, Jr., and Cindy Cyr, all of Bristol; two brothers: George Cyr and wife, Lorna, of Bristol, and Carl Cyr and wife, Linda of Fort Kent, ME; a sister: Wanita Blaise of Bristol; sisters-in-law: Debbie Parent and long-time partner, Vito Montelli, and Arlene Blaise of Bristol; five grandchildren: Jorden Cyr, Treshawn Blair, Eric Cooper, Charlie and Greg Brewer; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers: Pete and Mitchell Cyr; and sister: Patsy Michaud. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is honored to serve the Cyr family. Please visit John's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com