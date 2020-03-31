|
|
John S. "Buck" Sawe, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was the lifetime companion of the late Beverly Plante. Buck was born in Bristol on September 7, 1933 the son of the late Maurice J. And Edna (Mahaney) Sawe and was a lifelong resident. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy. After attending barber school, Buck was a well-known barber in Bristol. Buck enjoyed ballroom dancing, played men's softball for the Eastern Plastic team for many years. He leaves his stepdaughter, Debra Plante Wojewoda and her husband, Eric; grandchildren Victoria M. Wojewoda of KY and Kristen Plante of FL, great grandchildren Mason and Colton; nephew Thomas John Howe and his wife Carrie Anne; nieces MaryBeth Howe and Tracie Lynn Vicki; grandnephew Thomas Vicki; and sister-in-law Tracey Plante. He was predeceased by his sister Barbara Anne Howe, stepson Real G. Plante and his lifetime friend Don Hill. A graveside service with military honors will be held privately by the family at the State Veteran Cemetery, Middletown. O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Buck's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Mar. 31, 2020