Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Tequesta, CT
Jon W. Roberts Sr.

Jon W. Roberts Sr. Obituary
Jon W. Roberts Sr., a long-time resident of Hobe Sound, Fla., passed away Sept. 28, 2019.
He grew up in Bristol; he was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, Mass., where he studied engineering. He was employed by Pratt & Whitney for 37 years starting at the Hartford location and relocated to Florida in 1970. Jon was predeceased in death by his wife of 57 years, Judith C. Roberts and his parents, Chester and Eleanor Roberts.
He is survived by his children, Lisa L. Roberts (Richard Biernacki) of Sunrise, Cynthia S. Arnold (Kenneth) of Stroud, Okla., Jon W. Roberts Jr (Kathleen) of Stuart. Sisters Marci Driscoll (Jack) of Bristol, Linda Bircher (William) of Harwinton, and Deborah Fijol (Raymond) of Stuart; grandchildren, Lisa-Nicole Roberts, Kira Roberts, Laura Roberts, Jessica Sementelli, Mario Sementelli and Melissa Sementelli; great-grandchildren, Paige Galloway, Brandon Coletrain, Ella Sementelli, and Shelby Sementelli; sister-in-law, Janet Giannotti (Maurice) and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Oct. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tequesta, Fla. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian St. Stuart, FL 34997, The or a .
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
