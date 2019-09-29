Home

POWERED BY

Jonathon E. Caputo


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jonathon E. Caputo In Memoriam
Mr. Jonathon E. Caputo, 29, of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Sept. 27, 2019, at home. Jonathon was born on Aug. 30, 1990, in Bristol, son of Mark and Donna (Scanlon) Caputo.
Jonathon worked for A. Duie Pyle Trucking Co. and Dynamic Tree Service.
He was an avid gardener, loved the Yankees enjoyed cooking and was an artist.
Besides his parents he is survived by a daughter, Chloe Caputo; a brother, Mark Caputo Jr.; a sister, Christina J. Caputo; his maternal parents, Marilyn Bryant of Maine and Anthony Caputo of Wolcott; several cousins, aunts and uncles; and a special cousin, Luna.
Funeral service will be held on Oct. 1, 2019, at 11:30 at the Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol. Friends may call the funeral home from 10:00 until the time of the service.
Burial will be in the convenience of the family.
WWW.Dunnfh.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.