Mr. Jonathon E. Caputo, 29, of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Sept. 27, 2019, at home. Jonathon was born on Aug. 30, 1990, in Bristol, son of Mark and Donna (Scanlon) Caputo.
Jonathon worked for A. Duie Pyle Trucking Co. and Dynamic Tree Service.
He was an avid gardener, loved the Yankees enjoyed cooking and was an artist.
Besides his parents he is survived by a daughter, Chloe Caputo; a brother, Mark Caputo Jr.; a sister, Christina J. Caputo; his maternal parents, Marilyn Bryant of Maine and Anthony Caputo of Wolcott; several cousins, aunts and uncles; and a special cousin, Luna.
Funeral service will be held on Oct. 1, 2019, at 11:30 at the Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol. Friends may call the funeral home from 10:00 until the time of the service.
Burial will be in the convenience of the family.
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019