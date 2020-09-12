Joseph B. Sears, 74, of Terryville, husband of Donna (Wunsch) Sears passed away Thursday (September 10, 2020) at Bristol Hospital.
Joe was born August 21, 1946 in Waterbury, CT, son of the late Emery & Pauline (McKay)Sears. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Wiremold of Rocky Hill. He was a member of the Terryville Fish & Game Club, the Terryville Polish Political Club and past member of the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Terryville Fire Department. Joe loved to spend time with his grandkids, fishing with his friends Dave & Henry and growing tomatoes.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Brian and his wife Tina of Bristol; his daughters, Debby DeLorenzo of Harwinton, Becky Wells and her husband Robert of Bristol, JoAnn Stringfellow of NC; his brothers, Emery Butch Sears of Torrington, James Sears of FL, Paul Sears of NY; his grandchildren, Jasmine, Katarina, Joey, Stephanie, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Jessica, Patrick, Rebecca, Brooke, Meadow and Michael, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Scott Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com