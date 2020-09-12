1/
Joseph B. Sears
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph B. Sears, 74, of Terryville, husband of Donna (Wunsch) Sears passed away Thursday (September 10, 2020) at Bristol Hospital.

Joe was born August 21, 1946 in Waterbury, CT, son of the late Emery & Pauline (McKay)Sears. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Wiremold of Rocky Hill. He was a member of the Terryville Fish & Game Club, the Terryville Polish Political Club and past member of the Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corp and Terryville Fire Department. Joe loved to spend time with his grandkids, fishing with his friends Dave & Henry and growing tomatoes.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, Brian and his wife Tina of Bristol; his daughters, Debby DeLorenzo of Harwinton, Becky Wells and her husband Robert of Bristol, JoAnn Stringfellow of NC; his brothers, Emery Butch Sears of Torrington, James Sears of FL, Paul Sears of NY; his grandchildren, Jasmine, Katarina, Joey, Stephanie, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Jessica, Patrick, Rebecca, Brooke, Meadow and Michael, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Scott Funeral is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved