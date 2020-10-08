Joseph C. Reidy, Jr., 67, passed away 9/12/2020 of complications of Diabetes. Born in Hartford 12/9/1952 to the late Margaret Dugan Reidy & Joseph C. Reidy, Sr. He lived in Bristol most of his life attending Bristol Schools and graduating from Bristol Central HS. He was employed at Associated Spring/Barnes Group, Heublein & retiring from Chase International. He is survived by his sisters Margaret (Peg) Moderacki & sons of Bristol, Dixie & Douglas Beaulieu of Ellington & their son & daughters, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his best friend, like a brother Mark Leahy and his wife Ann from Mass. He was pre-deceased by his brother-in-law Paul Moderacki, and numerous cousins, especially Debbie Lindstedt. Per the request of the deceased there will be no services. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
or American Heart Association
.