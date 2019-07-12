Services Dunn Funeral Home 191 West Street Bristol , CT 06010 (860) 583-9219 Joseph E. Vedera

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Joseph E. Vedera, 90, of Bristol passed away July 11, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of the late Grace (Dougeneck) Vedera.

Joseph was born on April 3, 1929, in New York City, the son of the late Joseph H. and Margaret (Didas) Vedera. He worked at New Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors for 30 years before he retired. He also was a baker and worked for several bakeries in the Bristol area. He loved to travel, especially trips to Europe and Maine. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was a lifetime member of Bristol Fishing Game Club. He also was a member of the St. Stanislaus Men's Organization and the Golden Agers of the church.

He is survived by a sister, Rose E. and her husband, Perry Spinelli, of Bristol; a brother-in-law, Robert Dougeneck; three sister-in laws, Marion Zang of Plainville, Teresa (Terry) Dougeneck and Ursula Dougeneck both from Bristol, plus several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother, Vincent Vedera and a sister, Margaret Mary Vedera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., in Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., in Bristol, on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol, CT 06010. www.dunnfh.com Published in The Bristol Press from July 12 to July 13, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries