Joseph Francis Bachman, 93 of Bristol, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.
He was born on June 7, 1926, in Bristol, the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Peterson) Bachman. Mr. Bachman, a lifelong resident of Bristol, retired from Pratt & Whitney after sailing the globe as a Merchant Marine and was a US Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Anna (Scott) Bachman of Bristol; his son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Mary Ellen Bachman; his two daughters and a son-in-law, Doris Main, Claudia and Martin McCann and; his grandchildren, Benjamin and Joshua Bachman, Caitlin, Sean and Jared Main, Amanda and her husband, Brian Lisowski, Rachael and her husband, Mark Gagnon, and Shannon Kurban; his great-grandchildren, Sophie and Daniel Gagnon and several nieces and nephews; especially niece, Debra Houle of Bristol and her husband, Gary.
He was predeceased by his brother, William Bachman and his sister, Shirley Peck.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, from 9 until 10 a.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., in Bristol/Forestville, followed by a procession to St. Gregory the Great Church, Maltby St. for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, www.alexslemonade.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Joseph's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019