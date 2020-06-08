Joseph J. "Jay" Biernacki
1953 - 2020
Joseph "Jay" J. Biernacki, 66 of Terryville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Jay was born on August 23, 1953 in Hartford, CT. He was the son of the late Joseph & Sophie (Yakowitz) Biernacki. Jay was predeceased by his parents and his sister the late Susan Guay of Terryville.
He is survived by his son and daughter in law, William and Jill Bugbee, of Middlefield, CT, and their children Aidan and Cash. Jay is also survived by his cousins William and Judy Witik. He leaves behind his three best friends, Wayne Jenkins, Richard Lumpkin, and Paul Konopaske, who were like brothers to him and were by his side until the very end.
Not only did Jay's family mean the world to him, but he took great care of the ones he loved. Jay loved hosting family holidays and gatherings, as well as going to Disney World and Cape Cod. Jay truly was a man of integrity.
Jay held a special place in his heart for his grandson, Cash Bugbee, who he lovingly, called the "Sundance Kid." Despite his physical limitations, Jay was actively involved in Cash's life. They would have weekly play dates, engaging in games of "Cops and Robbers", Cowboys, Nerf guns, and golf.
Jay graduated from Terryville High School where he played baseball and soccer. He attended Post Junior College and the University of New Haven where he majored in Criminal Justice.
Jay was a dedicated Police Officer and Sergeant for the Town of Plymouth, CT, where he worked for 30 years before his retirement in 2008. He loved his community and continued to serve his local community as Police Commissioner of the Town of Plymouth for 5 years. In June 1989, Jay received recognition from the US Department of Justice for his pivotal role in the connection of the successful prosecution of a criminal organization. He also received recognition from the Department of the Treasury Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms in June 1989, acknowledging his police work in a criminal case. In June 2006, Jay received special recognition from Washington DC and the House of Representatives when he received the Life Saving Medal to honor his heroic acts in saving another person's life.
Due to Jay's wishes services will be held privately. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is handling arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
