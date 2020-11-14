1/1
Joseph James Sabella
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph James Sabella of Southport, N.C. died at the age of 88 in the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, N.C. on Nov. 13, 2020. Joseph was born to James and Fanny (Vetrano) Sabella of Glendale, L.I., N.Y. on Nov. 28, 1932. After his father's death, he moved to Connecticut at age seven with his mother and brother John and lived in Connecticut until moving to Southport in 2004. Joe served his country honorably during the Korean war in the Air Force. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years; Judith of Southport; daughters Pamela Morris and husband Craig of Flemington, W.Va., Sandra Sabella of Rocky Hill, and Susan Sabella and fiancée Peter Kelly of Coventry. Also brothers John Sabella and wife Brenda of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Michael Rini and wife Sandy of Knoxville, Tenn.; sister Shirley Stewart of So. Windsor; grandsons Scott Wilson and his wife Wendy of Bridgeport, W. Va.; Brian Deane, Jr. of Collinsville, and many nephews and nieces. Joe's many interests included flying; he had his pilot's license and as a member of a Connecticut Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) built a single engine, open cockpit plane. He also built an 18' lobster boat equipped with a diesel engine, which he and wife Judy used fishing for lobster in New Haven Harbor. Judy and Joe were also avid snowmobilers for many years in Connecticut. Joseph's cremated remains will be interred at a later date with Judy's in his wife's family plot in Terryville. There is no service planned at this time due to the Covid pandemic. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, N.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
1411 North Howe Street
Southport, NC 28461
9104576944
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved