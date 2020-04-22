|
Joseph (Pepe) Malena, 87, of Forestville passed peacefully on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane L. (Dumais) Malena who passed in 2013. Joe was born in Bristol on August 11, 1932 the son of the late Michael and Fondina (Datoma) Malena. He resided in both Bristol and Wolcott for all of his life. Joseph was a U.S Army veteran of the Korean War and a retired appliance repairman for Montgomery Ward. He was a locally renowned drummer for 25 years in his band called the Bel Aires. He was a loyal Elk member of the Bristol Lodge #1010 B.P.O.E. He and his wife Diane were longtime members of the Church of Saint Matthew in Forestville. Joseph was passionate about the sanctity and core values of family. He cherished his children and grandchildren and always took an opportunity to teach them "nothing is more important than family." He taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work, integrity, and family traditions like
the 7 course fish dinner on Christmas Eve! His other passions were summers in Rhode Island, a good cigar,
fireworks, a lively party with singing and dancing, and most importantly the musical theater. We have been graced that his talents and passions have been instilled into all of us. He leaves his children, sons Christopher Malena and his wife Gail and Joseph O. Malena and his wife Vanessa all of Wolcott, daughters Fonda Carmody of Southington, Julie Serrano and her husband Edward of Higganum, and Denise Davis of Wolcott; grandchildren Jesse Malena,
Vincent Malena, Brett and Alyssa Berardi, Michael Serrano, Justin and Joshua Davis, Jessica Jouclard, Rachel Carmody, Danielle Grauer, Nicole and Ashley Cicchetti; great grandchildren Mila and Hudson Grauer, Jonas
Nevarez, sisters in law Lillian LaCombe and Arlene Malena, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, Joseph was predeceased by his daughter Sharon Marie, brothers Michael and Leonard Malena and his beloved sister Mary. Private services will be held by the family. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Diane in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bristol. Memorial contributions may be made to the , CT. Chapter 200, Executive Blvd #4b, Southington, CT 06489 ( www.alz.org/ct). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Joe's memorial tribute page at www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on Apr. 22, 2020