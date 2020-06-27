Joseph Marrero III of Sarasota, FL, passed away on June 22, 2020 with his mother and sister by his side. Joe graduated from Bristol Central High School in 1989. Some of Joe's best moments and memories in life happened as an athlete in high school. He made lifelong friends, found father figures in coaches and competed at a level of excellence.
Joe's career as a professional waiter and bartender allowed him to work in some of the best restaurants in CT, AZ and FL. His love for working in the service industry started when he worked one summer on Block Island. Joe was great at his job and would sell you the best meal and wine to go with it.
Joe moved to Arizona with his sister in 1994 and he resided there for many years exploring nature and beautiful landscapes of Arizona and Mexico, making lifelong friends along the way. Some memorable trips with friends and family were to Dominican Republic, Russia, England, Mexico, a road trip to St Louis with his sister to a family wedding and road trips around CT. While in Arizona Joe started riding a bicycle as his mode of transportation and biked everywhere including to and from work and for pleasure. After he moved to Florida to be closer to his loving mother, Pamela Desena, he met his life and love partner, Stephenie Lenz and shared his last years with her and their dog, Lady. Joe's infectious way of living, having a good time and always laughing, drew his friends and family in for lasting memories. Joe had the biggest heart, even in his last days he wished his friends a Happy Father's Day! Noting even in sickness he was selfless. He was a secret poet and always scribbling words on random scraps of paper. Joe's love for all types of music gave him so much joy. Attending concerts and various music venues with friends was a favorite pastime. Always a sucker for a good sunset or pretty scene, Joe always stopped to take in the moment, even if it meant he would be late to his destination.
He is survived by his mother Pamela and stepfather Paul Desena, and his father Joseph and stepmother Ivana Marrero. He is survived by his siblings, Marlo Marrero Fernandez and brother-in-law, Luis Fernandez, Melissa M. Marrero and Valerie A. Marrero, Kristin Desena and Jason Desena. Also survived by loving nephews, Diego, Rio and Adoni Fernandez. On his mother's side is survived by aunts and uncles, Harry Hafford of Maine, Rodney Hafford of Florida, Jay T. Hafford of California, Sandra Utterback and a great aunt Alfreda O'Donal of Connecticut as well as many cousins.
Predeceased aunts and uncles are Alice Hammond, Elaine Hamm and Eric Hafford as well as his grandparents, Harry and Rena Hafford. On his father's side he is survived by aunts and uncles, Wanda McElroy of Florida, Carmen Hall of Idaho, Mary Churchill, Richard Marrero and Mario Marrero of Connecticut as well as many cousins. Predeceased uncles are Hector Marrero and Raymond Marrero as well as grandparents, Mario and Carmen Marrero.
A service will be held at the end of the summer. Please in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joe's honor here at Www.gofundme.com/memorial-fund-in-joes-honor.
