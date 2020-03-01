|
|
Calling hours for Joseph Paul Theriault, 82, of Bristol, will be held today at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, between 5 and 8 PM. The funeral will be held on Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Please visit Joseph's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020