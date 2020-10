Joseph Peter Pandolfo ("Joe"), of Kensington, CT died peacefully on October 4 th , in the presence of hisfamily. Born in New York, NY on September 26 th , 1930, Joe was the first in his family to attend college.He studied Meteorology and earned his Doctorate in Oceanography from New York University, where hetaught after serving in the U.S. Air Force. Joe came to Connecticut to work for Traveler's Research andfinished his career as President of the Center for the Environment and Man, reviewing grants for theNational Science Foundation in retirement. Joe's reading and knowledge of the world was unmatchedand enriched everyone who knew him. Joe served on the Berlin Board of Education and at St. PaulCatholic Church, teaching in the youth organization, on the Parish Council and in the Knights ofColumbus. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Paolo Pandolfo and Lucia (Ganci) of Sortino, Sicily, andtwo sisters, Sophie Pandolfo and Rose Maconi (Corradino). He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-eight years, Dolores (Maple); his brother, Sebastian Pandolfo (Nancy); and his children, Lucia (Don), Paul(Gail), Philip (Rebecca), Joseph (Elaine), John, and Robert (Tania), nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. We are all blessed by his lion-hearted love and devotion to us. The family will hold aprivate Mass and interment. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Joe's name toBerlin-Peck Memorial Library ( https://berlinpeck.org/donations/ ); or to a charity of your choice . TheBerlin Memorial Funeral Home is serving the family. To share memories and condolences of Joe with hisfamily please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com