Joseph Peter (Joe) Pandolfo
1930 - 2020
Joseph Peter Pandolfo ("Joe"), of Kensington, CT died peacefully on October 4 th , in the presence of his
family. Born in New York, NY on September 26 th , 1930, Joe was the first in his family to attend college.
He studied Meteorology and earned his Doctorate in Oceanography from New York University, where he
taught after serving in the U.S. Air Force. Joe came to Connecticut to work for Traveler's Research and
finished his career as President of the Center for the Environment and Man, reviewing grants for the
National Science Foundation in retirement. Joe's reading and knowledge of the world was unmatched
and enriched everyone who knew him. Joe served on the Berlin Board of Education and at St. Paul
Catholic Church, teaching in the youth organization, on the Parish Council and in the Knights of
Columbus. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Paolo Pandolfo and Lucia (Ganci) of Sortino, Sicily, and
two sisters, Sophie Pandolfo and Rose Maconi (Corradino). He is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-
eight years, Dolores (Maple); his brother, Sebastian Pandolfo (Nancy); and his children, Lucia (Don), Paul
(Gail), Philip (Rebecca), Joseph (Elaine), John, and Robert (Tania), nine grandchildren, and seven great-
grandchildren. We are all blessed by his lion-hearted love and devotion to us. The family will hold a
private Mass and interment. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Joe's name to
Berlin-Peck Memorial Library (https://berlinpeck.org/donations/ ); or to a charity of your choice. The
Berlin Memorial Funeral Home is serving the family. To share memories and condolences of Joe with his
family please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com

Published in The Bristol Press on Oct. 9, 2020.
October 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this sad news I remember him as alwYs being polite,well spoken and always nice to me.you all stay safe and keep the faith, elinor an I email each other quite a bit we keep each other updated as much as possible
Bob pat weber
Family
October 8, 2020
Dolores and family
Thinking of you in your hour of grief. Prayers to you and your family.
Susan Dixon
Friend
October 8, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss of a great man.
Jaimee Thews
Coworker
