Joseph Raymond Guillmette, ("Ray") of Bristol, CT passed June 13th, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Ray served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. In 1956, Ray married the love of his life, Janet (Turgeon) Guillmette. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary and he considered her the perfect woman. Together they raised four loving children and had four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Ray's unique combination of engineering skills, artistic talent and made him an asset to the companies he worked for, most notably Oldham Studios in Wethersfield, CT, where he worked as Director of Animations for 30 years. In his capacity there, he worked on a range of projects which included a life size model of the lunar module. This model was made to be interactive for public viewing. He created a model of a human heart for a PBS television special. A scaled model of a nuclear submarine was another notable accomplishment. Most of the parts were fabricated at his studio office. His projects were featured in trade shows around the world. He traveled to Tokyo, Paris and other notable European locations to accompany his work. After his retirement in 1996, he continued to pursue his passions for woodworking, sign carving, acrylic painting and intricate bird carving. His work displayed an extraordinary eye for detail and realism. He was an excellent role model as an advocate for healthy living. He maintained a regimen of healthy foods although he was always happy to partake in Janet's culinary creations. He also exercised vigorously on a daily basis. When visiting his home in Vermont, each and every day began with a hike up Mount Philo. He had a very approachable disposition making many friends over the years. He regularly met with his friends for an afternoon coffee, a chance for intellectual conversation and camaraderie. A memorial mass to be held at St. Ann's Church followed by burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Bristol, CT, will take place at a later date.

