Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main St.
Terryville, CT
View Map

Joseph T. Mazon


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joseph T. Mazon Obituary
Joseph T. Mazon, 78, of Terryville, husband of Janice (Janik) Mazon passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. Joseph was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Bristol, Conn., son of the late Joseph J. and Catherine (Polkownik) Mazon. He served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by S/L/A/M Collaborative of Glastonbury. He was a member of the American Legion Plymouth Post #20 and the Terryville Polish Club.
In addition to his wife, Janice, he is survived by his sons, Joseph G. Mazon and his wife, Lisa Happy of North Las Vegas, Nev., James J. Mazon and his wife, Corinne of Burlington; his daughter, Julie A. Mazon of Terryville; his sister, Vera Mazon and her partner, John Shanks of Huntington Beach, Calif.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Nijole Janik of Southington; his grandchildren, Kylie Mazon-Chambers and her husband, Aaron, Joshua Mazon, Jillian Mazon, Benjamin Mazon, Catherine Serafin, Hunter Serafin; his nephew, Christopher Janik and his wife, Suzanne, his nieces, Jennifer Barrett-Janik and Ramona Barrett Janik, and his great-nephew, Shiloh Barrett-Janik.
Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, on Monday, from 5 – 7 p.m. with military services to follow. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now