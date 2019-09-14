|
Joseph T. Mazon, 78, of Terryville, husband of Janice (Janik) Mazon passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. Joseph was born Aug. 2, 1941, in Bristol, Conn., son of the late Joseph J. and Catherine (Polkownik) Mazon. He served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by S/L/A/M Collaborative of Glastonbury. He was a member of the American Legion Plymouth Post #20 and the Terryville Polish Club.
In addition to his wife, Janice, he is survived by his sons, Joseph G. Mazon and his wife, Lisa Happy of North Las Vegas, Nev., James J. Mazon and his wife, Corinne of Burlington; his daughter, Julie A. Mazon of Terryville; his sister, Vera Mazon and her partner, John Shanks of Huntington Beach, Calif.; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joseph and Nijole Janik of Southington; his grandchildren, Kylie Mazon-Chambers and her husband, Aaron, Joshua Mazon, Jillian Mazon, Benjamin Mazon, Catherine Serafin, Hunter Serafin; his nephew, Christopher Janik and his wife, Suzanne, his nieces, Jennifer Barrett-Janik and Ramona Barrett Janik, and his great-nephew, Shiloh Barrett-Janik.
Relatives and friends may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, on Monday, from 5 – 7 p.m. with military services to follow. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019