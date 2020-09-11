Joseph W. Bengston, 73, of the Veterans Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill and formerly of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at UConn John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington. He was the beloved husband of Annette (D'Agostino) Bengston.
He was born December 4, 1946 in Bristol and was the son of the late Walter and Grace (Norton) Bengston. Joseph worked for many years as carpet installer and retired from the Barnes Group of Bristol after 26 years as a tool & die maker. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army and was a member of the DAV of Bristol.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Brian Bengston and his wife Amber of Avon and his grandchildren Nathan and Reagan Bengston. He was predeceased by a son Michael Bengston and a sister Donna Bengston.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 11:30 at St. Thomas Cemetery in Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com