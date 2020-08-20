Josephine "Jo" (Sales) Gordon, age 93, beloved widow of Kenneth Gordon, Sr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6 at Jerome Home, her place of residence for the past 4 years. She was a long-time resident of Bristol, CT and was born in New Britain to the late Frank Sales and Concettina (Bucheri) Sales on December 8, 1926. Jo had an outgoing personality and was adored by many. She was full of life, with a firecracker spirit and a charming sense of humor. Sarcastic and witty, she had a natural tendency to make those around her smile. Even in her last days, her infectious energy touched those with the privilege to experience it. She was generous and cared so deeply about those she loved. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. During their youth, she enjoyed playing an active role in their lives by attending their sporting and school events and being present for their accomplishments. She worked for many years as an associate with J. Roberts Jewelry. During her time working with the family-owned business, she made many life-long friends among the Roberts' family and their clientele. Jo is survived by her children, Lana Wells and son-in-law Robert Wells, and Kenneth Gordon Jr. and his partner Sandy Pesino. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Matt Wells and wife Amy-Lynn, Scott Wells and wife Denise, Autumn Gordon-Chow and husband Morgan Chow, and Ryan Gordon and fiance Brittany Daveluy. She also leaves behind her seven great grandchildren, Callum Wells, Sydney and Riley Wells, Greysen Gordon, and Camden, Caiden and London Chow. As well as several nieces and nephews. Jo is predeceased by her brother Paul Sales and sister Mary Siering. She and her family have tremendous appreciation for the kindness, compassion, and loving care she received from the staff at Jerome Home over the years. Calling hours will be Sunday, August 23rd from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Avenue in Bristol. The family will hold a private burial. To protect the health and safety of all who wish to pay their respects, please wear a mask during memorial services.

