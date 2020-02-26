Home

Dupont Funeral Home
25 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 582-8129
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
90 Church Ave
Forestville, CT
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
90 Church Ave
Forestville, CT
Joyce Ann Madore

Joyce Ann Madore Obituary
Joyce Ann (Devino) (England) Madore, 78, of Bristol, loving wife of William Madore, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Born to the late Shirley and Alice Devino, she grew up in and raised her family in Bristol. Joyce worked at Travelers Insurance and Superior Electric, but her most important job was as a mother and grandmother. She had a great sense of humor and she loved to paint ceramics, crotchet blankets, try new recipes, and collect seashells on the beach in Florida and on the Connecticut shoreline. Besides her husband, Joyce is survived by her two children, Kathy and her husband Michael Noon, and Edward Scott and his wife Stephanie England; two stepchildren, Denise (Madore) Buckley and William Madore; and three grandchildren, Allison, Nathan, and Jeffrey England. In addition, she leaves behind her brother Wayne and his wife Edith, her brother Dennis and his wife Georgeann, her brother Michael and his wife Betsy, and over sixty nieces and nephews, including the Devino nieces and nephews Daria, Jason, Dena, Michael, Matthew, and Lisa. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29th at 10am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave, Forestville, CT. Calling hours will also be held Saturday morning at the church from 9-10am. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to by visiting their website www.lls.org/ways-to-donate Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Joyce by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Feb. 26, 2020
