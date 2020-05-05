Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107

Joyce (Zurell) Lassy


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joyce (Zurell) Lassy Obituary
Joyce (Zurell) Lassy, 77, of Southington, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford. Joyce was born on August 31, 1942 in Bristol and a daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Stange) Zurell. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1960 before going on the nursing school at Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She practiced as a registered nurse her entire career at Bristol Hospital before retiring. She formerly lived in Terryville before moving to Southington and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends. Joyce is survived by three children: Christine Mason and husband, Guy of Cheshire, Donna Truncale and husband, Tony of Watertown, and David Lassy and wife, Melba of Torrington; four sisters: Judith Bergin of Watertown, Lauren McCary of Bristol, Lynne Ripper of Virginia, and Gail Smuda of Southington; six grandchildren: David and Jonathan Mason, Joshua Lassy and wife, Jasmine, Elizabeth Lassy, Donald and Gabriela Pond; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Zurell. Due to current restrictions, a private visitation and burial will be held. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Joyce's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -