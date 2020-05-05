|
Joyce (Zurell) Lassy, 77, of Southington, died on Friday, May 1, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford. Joyce was born on August 31, 1942 in Bristol and a daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude (Stange) Zurell. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School Class of 1960 before going on the nursing school at Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She practiced as a registered nurse her entire career at Bristol Hospital before retiring. She formerly lived in Terryville before moving to Southington and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bristol. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time with family and friends. Joyce is survived by three children: Christine Mason and husband, Guy of Cheshire, Donna Truncale and husband, Tony of Watertown, and David Lassy and wife, Melba of Torrington; four sisters: Judith Bergin of Watertown, Lauren McCary of Bristol, Lynne Ripper of Virginia, and Gail Smuda of Southington; six grandchildren: David and Jonathan Mason, Joshua Lassy and wife, Jasmine, Elizabeth Lassy, Donald and Gabriela Pond; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Timothy Zurell. Due to current restrictions, a private visitation and burial will be held. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Joyce's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press on May 5, 2020