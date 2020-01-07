Home

Joyce (Fortin) Shenuski


1951 - 2020
Joyce (Fortin) Shenuski Obituary
Joyce (Fortin) Shenuski, 68, of Pequabuck, wife of Dennis Shenuski passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center, Bristol.Joyce was born February 27, 1951 in Newington, CT, daughter of the late Leopold and Germaine (Violette) Fortin. Prior to her retirement she was employed by the former Iseli Co. of Terryville. She was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville. Joyce taught CCD for ten years and was a member of the Jr. Women's Club. She loved animals, children, baking and decorating.Beside her husband Dennis, she is survived by her daughters, Leah Moran and her husband Jim of Salem, Corin Pesci and her husband David of Chapel Hill, NC; her brother Thomas Fortin and his wife Mary of San Jose, CA and her grandchildren Payton and James Moran. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 11:00AM at the Immaculate Conception, Terryville. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville Friday morning from 9AM until leaving for the church at 10:45AM. Memorial donations may be made to Athena Hospice, 135 Southwood Rd., Farmington, CT 06032 or to the . http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Bristol Press on Jan. 7, 2020
