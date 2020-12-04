"Beloved husband, father, son, grandfather & brother"
Mr. Juan Carlos Del Valle Sr., 53, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Glastonbury. He was the loving husband of Teresa (Galletti) Del Valle.
Juan was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on March 4, 1967, a son of Carlos and Edith (Villanueva) Vazquez. Juan was educated in the New York City school system. He moved to Connecticut at the age of 20, first settling in Danbury before moving to the Waterbury area. Juan was an Auto Mechanic by trade, and ended his career as a highly respected Foreman. He worked for Midas in Bristol for over 16 years. He was a car enthusiast, and while living in Danbury he founded a car club called the "Custom Cruisers". Juan was an avid golfer, taking trips with his friends to various states to play a round of golf whenever possible. He was a sports enthusiast. He especially enjoyed watching football, golf and NASCAR, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. Juan received a commendation from the City of Bristol on August 23, 2012 for saving a man's life, while he was at work and from that day on was known as the "Man with the Midas Touch" to his fellow employees.
Besides his wife, Teresa, of 23 years, he leaves his children, Juan Carlos Del Valle, Jr. and his wife, Lindsay, of Waterbury, Cassandra Anne Del Valle of Plainville, and Christian Nicholas Del Valle of Waterbury. Both Juan Jr. and Cassandra are children with his former wife, Rosie Arroyo, of Watertown. His only grandson whom he adored, Juan Carlos Del Valle III. His siblings, Gilberto Del Valle and his wife, Christine, of Ansonia, Freddy Del Valle and his wife, Annette, of E. Hartford and Carmen Brea of Lawrenceville, Ga. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Leo Brea.
Arrangements: A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Saturday, from 12 noon till the time of the service at the funeral home.
