1/1
Juan Carlos Del Valle Sr.
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Beloved husband, father, son, grandfather & brother"
Mr. Juan Carlos Del Valle Sr., 53, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Glastonbury. He was the loving husband of Teresa (Galletti) Del Valle.
Juan was born in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, on March 4, 1967, a son of Carlos and Edith (Villanueva) Vazquez. Juan was educated in the New York City school system. He moved to Connecticut at the age of 20, first settling in Danbury before moving to the Waterbury area. Juan was an Auto Mechanic by trade, and ended his career as a highly respected Foreman. He worked for Midas in Bristol for over 16 years. He was a car enthusiast, and while living in Danbury he founded a car club called the "Custom Cruisers". Juan was an avid golfer, taking trips with his friends to various states to play a round of golf whenever possible. He was a sports enthusiast. He especially enjoyed watching football, golf and NASCAR, and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. Juan received a commendation from the City of Bristol on August 23, 2012 for saving a man's life, while he was at work and from that day on was known as the "Man with the Midas Touch" to his fellow employees.
Besides his wife, Teresa, of 23 years, he leaves his children, Juan Carlos Del Valle, Jr. and his wife, Lindsay, of Waterbury, Cassandra Anne Del Valle of Plainville, and Christian Nicholas Del Valle of Waterbury. Both Juan Jr. and Cassandra are children with his former wife, Rosie Arroyo, of Watertown. His only grandson whom he adored, Juan Carlos Del Valle III. His siblings, Gilberto Del Valle and his wife, Christine, of Ansonia, Freddy Del Valle and his wife, Annette, of E. Hartford and Carmen Brea of Lawrenceville, Ga. He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Leo Brea.
Arrangements: A funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, 2:30 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/The Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Saturday, from 12 noon till the time of the service at the funeral home.
For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www.chaseparkwaymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:30 PM
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chase Parkway Mem - Albini
430 Chase Parkway
Waterbury, CT 06708
203-574-1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chase Parkway Mem - Albini

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Terry and family, words can not express how sorry I am for your loss. Carlos was indeed a special person, he knew how to help and make people laugh and smile. He was my trusty mechanic at Midas. He taught me a lot about my car.. I will our talks about NASCAR, sports and family.
Michelle Paradis
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved