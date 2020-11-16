1/1
Juanita (Swingle) Holyst
1936 - 2020
Juanita (Swingle) Holyst, 84, of Bristol, widow of Joseph S. Holyst, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Sheriden Woods Health Care Center.
Juanita was born in Bristol on Aug. 18, 1936 and was the youngest of six children of the late Peter and Estelle (Brooks) Swingle. She was raised in Bristol where she attended local schools. She formerly lived several years with her husband on the grounds of the State Fish Hatchery in Burlington before returning to Bristol in 2001. She was a fan of UConn women's basketball and the Boston Red Sox. She enjoyed watching her soaps especially The Young and the Restless.
Juanita is survived by her son, Joseph Holyst of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Bill, Bob, and Paul Swingle, Jean York, and Barbara Monahan. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The family thanks Sheriden Woods and nurse, Erica, for making her comfortable during her last days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is honored to serve the family. Please visit Juanita's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2020.
November 16, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
