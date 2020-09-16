Judith Ann (Fries) Gorham passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at AVOW Hospice Naples, Florida. Born on May 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Murphy) Fries. She was a Bristol resident all her life, educated at Saint Joseph School and Saint Anthony High School. She is survived by her husband David Gorham, her daughter Deborah Greene (Spencer) and three sons, Jeffrey Gorham (Richelle), James Gorham (Paula), and Jonathan Gorham (JoAnne) and 11 grandchildren, Kimberly, Michelle, Nicole, Ryan, Andrew, Kristen, Jake, Emma, Joseph, Timothy, and Elyse. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Allison and Samantha. Judy and Dave were married on August 20, 1966 and Judy was a busy homemaker raising her family. She worked at D & L Stores and in banking at First Bristol Federal Credit Union until her retirement. She loved to sew, crochet, and was famous in her family for hosting an annual "cookie day" on the first Sunday of December. She and Dave spent time in Naples, Florida during the winter months. Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial will be held At Saint Gregory church at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday September 19, 2020. Family will greet friends and relatives outside the church shortly before the mass. Burial will be held at a later date.

