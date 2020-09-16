1/1
Judith Ann Gorham
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann (Fries) Gorham passed away on Saturday August 8, 2020 at AVOW Hospice Naples, Florida. Born on May 27, 1942, she was the daughter of Raymond and Irene (Murphy) Fries. She was a Bristol resident all her life, educated at Saint Joseph School and Saint Anthony High School. She is survived by her husband David Gorham, her daughter Deborah Greene (Spencer) and three sons, Jeffrey Gorham (Richelle), James Gorham (Paula), and Jonathan Gorham (JoAnne) and 11 grandchildren, Kimberly, Michelle, Nicole, Ryan, Andrew, Kristen, Jake, Emma, Joseph, Timothy, and Elyse. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Allison and Samantha. Judy and Dave were married on August 20, 1966 and Judy was a busy homemaker raising her family. She worked at D & L Stores and in banking at First Bristol Federal Credit Union until her retirement. She loved to sew, crochet, and was famous in her family for hosting an annual "cookie day" on the first Sunday of December. She and Dave spent time in Naples, Florida during the winter months. Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours. A mass of Christian Burial will be held At Saint Gregory church at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday September 19, 2020. Family will greet friends and relatives outside the church shortly before the mass. Burial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bristol Press on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Saint Gregory church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved