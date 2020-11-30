Judith (Judy) E. LaPointe, 75, of Bristol, passed away on Friday Nov. 27. Judy was born on July 21, 1945 in Brattleboro, Vermont, the daughter of Clayton and Gloria (Davey) LaCount.
In addition to her mother Gloria LaCount of Arizona, she is survived by her daughters Carey LaPointe and her fiancée Susan Cormier of Bristol, Melissa LaPointe of Southington; her son Ronald LaPointe of Peoria, Arizona; her grandchildren Mason, Evan, Ryan and Raina; her fiancé Paul "PJ" Barzee of Bristol; her siblings Clayton Jr., John, David, Jeanne, Steve, Laura, Kathy and Bill and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Ronald LaPointe, her father Clayton and her brother Richard.
Judy was a friend to everyone and meant so much to so many people. Her smile would light up any room. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards, spending time with and keeping in touch with family and friends and trips to Mohegan Sun casino.
Calling hours will be held at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. Forestville/Bristol on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service starting at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please adhere to all current COVID-19 protocols, in addition please keep visitation time to a minimum in consideration to occupancy limits at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
at donate.lls.org/lls/donate
To view the service remotely or to leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, visit Judith's memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com