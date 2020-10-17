Judy Hodder Ouellette, wife of Robert Ouellette, died Aug. 30, 2020, in Bradenton FL. Born Sept. 13, 1938, to Florence Miller and Charles Miller, she graduated from Hamden High School in 1956. She was the mother of Keith (Darlene) Hodder, Mark (Stacy) Hodder and Kathy (Greg) Perez. Grandmother of Derek (Cristina), Kelly, Lena Marie, Dylan, Jessica and Nicholas Hodder and Samantha Richards. Great-grandmother of Kamari, Richard, Rylie, Cameron, Madison and McKenna. Sister of Arlene Miller of Hamden. She was the Stepmother of Darren, Scott (Tiffany) and Cal Ouellette. Step-grandmother of nine and Step-greatgrandmother of nine. She was predeceased by stepdaughter Krista Ouellette. Judy lived in Bristol for many years before retiring from Brandfon Honda and moving to Palmetto FL. She was a Past President of the Bristol Elks Emblem Club. A private memorial service was held recently. She will be greatly missed. Memorial donations in Judy's name can be made to Donate.FightingBlindness.Org./WebDonations