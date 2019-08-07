Home

Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Church
215 West St.
Bristol, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Bristol, CT
Julia Ann Collins


1945 - 2019
Julia Ann Collins Obituary
Julia Ann Collins, 73, of St. Regis Falls, N.Y., formerly of Bristol, widow of James Shaskus, died on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Bristol Hospital. Julia was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 17, 1945, and was a daughter of the late William and Marion (Scally) Collins. She was raised in Brooklyn, where she lived until moving to Bristol, in the 1970s. She raised her sons in Bristol and moved to St. Regis Falls in 1999. She bred and raised German Shepherds, enjoyed watching Jeopardy and professional wrestling, and most of all enjoyed spending time with family.
Julia is survived by four sons, Stephen Bishop, Gregory Pokorny, Ronald Pokorny, and wife, Nancy, and Garry Pokorny and wife, Stacy, all of Bristol; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 9 a.m. from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, on Thursday between 5 and 7 p.m. Please visit Julia's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Bristol Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019
