Julie A. Mazon, 50, of Terryville, passed away Friday April 10, 2020 at home. Julie was born in Bristol, February 16, 1970, daughter of Janice (Janik) Mazon of Terryville and the late Joseph Mazon. Julie loved her children and their friends and her 4 dogs. Besides her mother Julie leaves, her son, Hunter Serafin of Terryville; her daughter, Catherine Serafin of Terryville; her brothers, Joseph G. Mazon and his wife Lisa Happy of North Las Vegas, NV and James J. Mazon and his wife Corinne of Burlington; her uncle and aunts, Joseph and Nijole Janik of Southington and Vera Mazon and partner John Shanks of Huntington Beach, CA; her nieces and nephews, Kylie and her husband Aaron, Jillian, Joshua and Benjamin; several cousins. Funeral services are private. Scott Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Bristol Press from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020