Julie Ann Abramczyk, 33 of Terryville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1986, in Bristol. She graduated from Wolcott High School and received her LPN license from New England Tech.
Julie is survived by her fiancé, James Gaudiosi IV and their children, Jordyn and James V.; her mother, Patricia and step-father, and Thomas Fusco; her father, David Robert Abramczyk, Sr. and Mary Jane Vita; her maternal grandparents, Joseph and Antoinette Wojenski; her paternal grandparents, Henry and Dorothy Abramczyk; her siblings, Jody and her husband, Robert Manion, Kelsey Abramczyk and David Abramczyk, Jr. and his wife, Britney, and Kevin Fusco; her mother-in-law, Dawn Gaudiosi and her husband, John Rumino; her father-in-law, James and his wife, Deborah Gaudiosi; her brother-in-law, Joseph Gaudiosi; sister-in-law Jamie Gaudiosi and Gianni Rumino. She is also survived by nephews, Aiden and Jacob; niece, Harlee and close family and friends.
Julie loved helping people and she lit up the room when she entered, always smiling, laughing, singing and dancing. She especially loved camping, the beach, bonfires and most of all spending time with her children, fiancé and family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville, concluding with a service at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist her children may be made to: Julie Abramczyk Memorial Fund, c/o O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo visit Julie's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Bristol Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019